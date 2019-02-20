James Corden arrives on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" premiere on June 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande spoke with James Corden about the new milestones she has reached with "Thank U, Next" on "The Late Late Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande discussed the success of her latest album Thank U, Next and all of the milestones it has reached while appearing on The Late Late Show.

Thank U, Next, released on Feb. 8, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and contains the top three songs on the Billboard 100 chart including "7 Rings," "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and the album's title track.

Grande is only the second artist ever to take up the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following The Beatles, who held the top three spots for five weeks in 1964.

"I think it's so funny. I thought it was hilarious when I woke up. I thought it was like an edit that my fans made," Grande told host James Corden on Tuesday about finding out that she held the top songs. "I thought it was a joke."

"This is so weird and crazy," she continued. "I'll take a break after this, I'll go away for a little, I promise," Grande joked.

Grande also surprised young boy band the TNT Boys on The Late Late Show, a group of young singers who Corden met while hosting CBS' The World's Best.

The TNT Boys -- who mentioned how much they admired Grande -- performed onstage a cover of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going." Grande, halfway through the performance, joined the TNT Boys who were shocked to be standing next to their idol.