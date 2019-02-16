Left to right, The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" cast includes Mark St. Cyr, Sofia Wylie, Dara Renee, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Matt Cornett, Kate Reinders Photo by Troy Harvey/Disney+

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Production is underway in Salt Lake City on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a 10-episode show for teens, Disney+ announced.

Set 15 years after the first High School Musical movie debuted on the Disney Channel, the streaming sequel series will feature new songs and remixes of the tunes from the beloved original movie trilogy.

"It follows a group of students as they count down to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical. Show-mances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide," a press release said.

The cast includes Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein and Mark St. Cyr.

The series was developed and executive produced by Tim Federle. Oliver Goldstick is the showrunner and executive producer.

"The challenge we handed the creative team was Herculean. How do you recapture the joy and the magic of the original High School Musical movie... and simultaneously reimagine it completely?" Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement. "That's like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube blindfolded. And Tim and Oliver -- and this amazingly talented and diverse cast and crew -- have done exactly that!"

Starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu and Ashley Tisdale, High School Musical premiered in 2006. It was followed by High School Musical 2 in 2007 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year in 2008.