'Alexa & Katie' renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

Actress Tiffani Thiessen attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Actress Isabel May attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Actress Paris Berelc is returning for a third season of "Alexa & Katie." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it renewed Alexa & Katie, its sitcom starring Paris Berelc and Isabel May, for a 16-episode, third season.

Returning cast members include Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Tiffani Thiessen, Eddie Shin, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Finn Carr and Jack Griffo.

"I could not be more excited to play this wonderful character for another season. And I am even more thrilled that it means another year hanging with some of the best cast and crew around. Season 3 of @alexaandkatie is HAPPENING my friends! Woohoo!" Thiessen wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

The show is about lifelong best friends whose journey through the challenges of high school are complicated by Alexa's battle with cancer, a synopsis from the streaming service said.

Series creator Heather Wordham will continue as the show's executive producer in Season 3.