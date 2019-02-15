Actress Abbie Cornish attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" in Los Angeles on September 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Wendell Pierce arrives for the 45th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on February 22, 2014. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Actor John Krasinski is returning for a third season of Amazon's "Jack Ryan." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon has renewed Jack Ryan, an espionage thriller starring John Krasinki, for a third season.

"Cannot. Contain. Excitement," Amazon tweeted.

"His next assignment won't be his last," the show's Twitter feed said.

Co-starring Abbie Cornish and Wendell Pierce, Jack Ryan was renewed for a second season last April ahead of its Season 1 premiere in August.

No debut date for Season 2 has been announced yet.

CIA agent Jack Ryan has previously been played by Chris Pine, Ben Affleck, Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford in screen adaptations of Tom Clancy's popular spy novels.