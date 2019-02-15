Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon has renewed Jack Ryan, an espionage thriller starring John Krasinki, for a third season.
"Cannot. Contain. Excitement," Amazon tweeted.
"His next assignment won't be his last," the show's Twitter feed said.
Co-starring Abbie Cornish and Wendell Pierce, Jack Ryan was renewed for a second season last April ahead of its Season 1 premiere in August.
No debut date for Season 2 has been announced yet.
CIA agent Jack Ryan has previously been played by Chris Pine, Ben Affleck, Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford in screen adaptations of Tom Clancy's popular spy novels.