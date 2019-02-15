USA Network orders 'Brave New World' series

USA Network is working with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television on a series based on the novel "Brave New World." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- USA Network has ordered a series based on Aldous Huxley's 1932 novel Brave New World.

Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce the series, which imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself," a press release said.

No casting or premiere date have been announced yet.

The show is a collaboration between Universal Content Productions and Amblin Television, a division of Amblin Partners, a content creation company led by Steven Spielberg.

David Wiener -- whose credits include Homecoming and The Killing -- will serve as series showrunner.

USA Network also recently announced it had renewed Suits for a ninth and final season, and ordered a new drama called Briarpatch starring Rosario Dawson.