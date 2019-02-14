'Hanna' to premiere on Amazon on March 29

Actor Joel Kinnaman arrives at the world premiere of "Run All Night" in New York City on March 9, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Hanna, a new crime drama starring The Killing co-stars Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos, is set to premiere on Amazon on March 29.

The eight-episode series is based on Joe Wright's acclaimed 2011 film, which starred Saoirse Ronan as the title character.

Newcomer Esmé Creed-Miles plays the part in the TV version.

"Raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, 15-year-old Hanna has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller. Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler and her team of agents," a synopsis said.

David Farr, who co-wrote the original feature with Seth Lochhead, penned the Amazon adaptation.

The show -- which was announced a year ago -- was filmed in Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Morocco, Spain and the U.K.

The Killing ended in 2014 after four seasons.