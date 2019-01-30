WWE Smackdown: Daniel Bryan introduces new WWE Championship

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Daniel Bryan continued to push his pro-earth message on Smackdown by introducing a new WWE Championship belt.

Bryan held an unveiling ceremony for the title, proclaiming that the old one was made from a cow's skin.

Bryan -- who was joined by his new follower Rowan -- dumped the original, black leather WWE Championship into a trashcan before he introduced a beige, eco-friendly model.

"This is the new symbol of excellence," Bryan said proudly.

The champion was quickly joined by a number of Smackdown's top superstars including AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali and Samoa Joe. The collective all demanded a chance to face Bryan for the WWE Championship before a massive brawl broke out.

Bryan escaped from the ring and stood on the announcer's table to proclaim that none of them would be getting a title match.

Authority figure Triple H then appeared in video form and announced that Bryan would be defending the WWE Championship against all five men in an Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber event on Feb. 17.

Also on Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura's run as United States Champion ended quickly after he lost the title to R-Truth after he had regained it back on Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

R-Truth picked up the surprise victory when he suddenly pinned Nakamura for a three count. Both competitors seemed shocked that the match was over and that R-Truth won.

As R-Truth celebrated, he was approached by former United States Champion Rusev, who demanded a title match. R-Truth agreed and once again won the match by suddenly pinning his opponent for a surprise three count. Rusev and Nakamura then teamed up together to assault R-Truth in anger.

Other moments from Smackdown included Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch punching Charlotte Flair in the mouth during a tense confrontation; Andrade attacking Rey Mysterio before his match with Samoa Joe; The Usos defeating The Bar, Heavy Machinery and The New Day to become the No. 1 contenders for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships; and new Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Miz and Shane McMahon celebrating their title win with The Miz's dad George.

The Miz's dad had a special moment with his son as he told the A-lister that he loved him, and that he was proud of him.