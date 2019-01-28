Jan. 28 (UPI) -- WWE is bringing back Halftime Heat, a special match that will be streamed live during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 3.

WWE announced plans for Halftime Heat on Sunday. A video teaser for the event presented Halftime Heat as a better alternative to viewing Maroon 5 perform during the Halftime Show.

Halftime Heat will feature NXT superstars Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black and Ricochet taking on NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole in a Six Man Tag Team Match.

The bout will be streamed live on the WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

WWE previously aired a Halftime Time Heat special during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 1999. The event famously featured The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) defending the WWE Championship against Mankind in an Empty Arena Match.