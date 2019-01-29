Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum JJ Lane is engaged to be married.

The 36-year-old television personality took to Instagram Monday after proposing to girlfriend Kayla Hughes in Hawaii.

Lane shared a photo of himself popping the question to Hughes on the beach. The couple were visiting The Beach House restaurant in Kauai.

"She said YES!!! I can't wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met!" Lane captioned the post.

Hughes confirmed the news in a post on her own account. She posted a picture of herself kissing Lane that showed her engagement ring.

"Does this ring make me look.... ENGAGED??!!! I said yes to the man of my dreams and can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend," the bride-to-be wrote.

People said Lane and Hughes confirmed their relationship in September 2017. Lane is parent to 6-year-old daughter Gemma with his ex-wife.

Lane came to fame while competing for Kaitlyn Bristowe's affections in The Bachelorette Season 11. He later appeared in Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.