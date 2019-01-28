Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert expecting second child

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child together.

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August!" Roper said on Monday alongside a photo of herself at the beach holding up ultrasound images next to Tolbert and their 1-year-old daughter Emmy.

"We've been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby," she continued.

She also posted a photo of herself and Tolbert kissing.

Roper and Tolbert met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 in 2015, getting engaged during the season finale. Roper had previously competed on The Bachelor Season 19 while Tolbert competed on The Bachelorette Season 13.

The married couple tied the knot in January 2016 and welcomed Emmy in August 2017.