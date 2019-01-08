Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Rachel Brosnahan will make her Saturday Night Live debut as a guest host this month.
The 28-year-old actress will host the Jan. 19 episode of the long-running NBC sketch comedy series.
Saturday Night Live announced the news on its official Twitter account Monday. Brosnahan's episode will feature a performance from rock band Greta Van Fleet.
"Starting 2019 on a marvelous note. #SNL," the post reads.
Starting 2019 on a ✨marvelous✨ note. #SNL pic.twitter.com/EzjcqJgo8B— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 7, 2019
Greta Van Fleet, known for the singles "Highway Tune," "Safari Song" and "When the Curtain Falls," celebrated the gig in a tweet on its own account.
"It is an honor to announce that we will join @nbcsnl's esteemed legacy on January 19! The brilliant @RachelBros will host the special broadcast, their first of the year," the group wrote.
It is an honor to announce that we will join @nbcsnl’s esteemed legacy on January 19! The brilliant @RachelBros will host the special broadcast, their first of the year. pic.twitter.com/udqGYjz67Q— Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) January 7, 2019
Brosnahan is known for playing Miriam "Midge" Maisel on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She won Best Actress in a TV Series Musical or Comedy for the role at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.