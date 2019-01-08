Rachel Brosnahan (R) and Michael Zegen attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Rachel Brosnahan will host the Jan. 19 episode of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Rachel Brosnahan will make her Saturday Night Live debut as a guest host this month.

The 28-year-old actress will host the Jan. 19 episode of the long-running NBC sketch comedy series.

Saturday Night Live announced the news on its official Twitter account Monday. Brosnahan's episode will feature a performance from rock band Greta Van Fleet.

"Starting 2019 on a marvelous note. #SNL," the post reads.

Greta Van Fleet, known for the singles "Highway Tune," "Safari Song" and "When the Curtain Falls," celebrated the gig in a tweet on its own account.

"It is an honor to announce that we will join @nbcsnl's esteemed legacy on January 19! The brilliant @RachelBros will host the special broadcast, their first of the year," the group wrote.

It is an honor to announce that we will join @nbcsnl’s esteemed legacy on January 19! The brilliant @RachelBros will host the special broadcast, their first of the year. pic.twitter.com/udqGYjz67Q — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) January 7, 2019

Brosnahan is known for playing Miriam "Midge" Maisel on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She won Best Actress in a TV Series Musical or Comedy for the role at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.