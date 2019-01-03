Dwayne Johnson releases 10-minute preview of 'Titan Games'

Dwayne Johnson (L) and Lauren Hashian arrive on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson uploaded to Twitter Thursday a 10-minute preview of his athletic competition series The Titan Games ahead of the program's premirere on NBC.

"Yo. Good morning sunshines. What better way to motivate you to start your day than by giving you an exclusive 10 MIN sneak peek of my @NBCTitanGames. Enjoy this AM coffee in your eyes & I'll see you TONIGHT for our epic 2 HR PREMIERE EVENT 8pm on @NBC," Johnson, who hosts The Titan Games and serves as an executive producer said.

"The hype becomes real!" he continued.

The preview introduces the Titan Games, which will pit 64 contestants consisting of men and women against each other in various physical challenges that are inspired by Johnson's intense workouts.

Those who win in head to head battles will then take on a course known as Mount Olympus that challenges the mind, body and soul. Winning at Mount Olympus earns the contestant the title of a Titan, and allows them to battle other Titans in order to be crowned champion.

The trailer also highlights two female competitors, Ayonna Procier, a physical therapist, and Emily Andzulis, a massage therapist, who face off in a new version of tug-of-war known as The Herculean Pull. The game involves Procier and Andzulis pulling a golden poll on opposite sides of a structure.

"This comes down to who wants it more," Johnson says in the clip.