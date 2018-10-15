Dwayne Johnson (R) and his mother Ata Johnson arrive on the red carpet at the "Skyscraper" on July 10. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson (L) with Lauren Hashian. Johnson stars in a new trailer for his upcoming competition series, "The Titan Games." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson's upcoming athletic competition series The Titan Games is set to premiere on NBC on Jan. 2.

The premiere date was announced alongside a new trailer released on Twitter Sunday that features Johnson describing how contestants will be put to the test.

The clip features competitors taking part in a number of challenges that are inspired by Johnson's intense workouts and struggles he has experienced in life, including having to use a sledgehammer to break a wrecking ball.

"When we started this, I had one thing in mind. Create the most epic and insane athletic competition ever devised," Johnson says. "Titans aren't born. They're made, right here."

Johnson, in addition to hosting The Titan Games, serves as an executive producer. The show will move to Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC following the two hour premiere on Jan. 2.