Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on June 28, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland displayed the new "Spider-Man: Far From Home" suit he will wear in the film during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Holland wore the new superhero suit he will be donning in Marvel sequel "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Holland made his appearance as the wall-crawler on Thursday during a sketch with Kimmel's assistant Guillermo who stole the actor's Spider-Man mask.

Holland confronted Guillermo onstage in the new red and black costume. Spider-Man traditionally fights crime while wearing a red and blue outfit.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, set to arrive in theaters on July 5, 2019, is the sequel to Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film will be taking place partly in Europe and is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal as the villainous Mysterio.

Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Zendaya as Michelle, Jacob Batalon as Spider-Man's friend Ned and director Jon Watts are all set to return. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will also be featured as they reprise their Marvel cinematic roles of Nick Fury and Maria Hill.

Kimmel asked Holland if Far From Home was a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War as Spider-Man was turned to dust by Thanos in the team-up film. Holland avoided the question by stating he needed to leave in order to stop Thanos from robbing a bank.

The Avengers will be having a rematch against Thanos in Avengers 4, which arrives before Spider-Man: Far From Home on May 3.