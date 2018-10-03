WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles gives Samoa Joe a final warning

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- WWE Champion AJ Styles issued one final warning to Samoa Joe on Smackdown Live, days before they go head-to-head at Super Show-Down.

Styles, who was not in attendance at Smackdown Tuesday, addressed Joe and WWE fans through a video taken from inside his home. The champion was introduced by Smackdown general manager Paige who said she nearly fired Joe for his actions last week which involved invading Styles' home.

Styles, appearing distraught, talked about the effect Joe has had on his family including how his young daughter believes Joe is a monster.

"Joe, this is going to end. This needs to end. You're not coming back from the land down under because that's exactly where I'm gonna put you," Styles said to the camera.

Styles and Joe will clash for the WWE Championship Saturday at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, in a No Disqualification Match.

Also on Smackdown, Daniel Bryan battled Shelton Benjamin in a match that featured The Miz at the announcer's table as a guest commentator.

The Miz was rooting for Benjamin to hurt and punish his sworn enemy before the A-Lister and Bryan collide at Super Show-Down with the winner receiving a WWE Championship match in the future.

As Bryan gained the upper hand during the competitive bout and began signaling for his finishing Running Knee attack, The Miz jumped onto the apron to distract Bryan who rushed over to punch The Miz. Benjamin was then able to nail Bryan with the Paydirt to pick up the victory.

The Miz took advantage of Bryan being stunned and attacked his rival over the announcer's table. The Miz ended things with a Skull Crushing Finale in the middle of the ring.

Other moments from Smackdown included R-Truth and Carmella defeating Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega; Sheamus and Cesaro breaking up The New Day's new cooking segment; Randy Orton torturing Tye Dillinger by bending his finger through the ring post; Asuka defeating Peyton Royce; Charlotte Flair attacking Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch; and Aiden English presenting Rusev and his wife Lana the video he says shows Lana being unfaithful.

English, as he promised last week, played the video titled One Night in Milwaukee which featured Lana coming to talk with English inside his hotel room. Lana is heard saying "I want you" before the tape suddenly comes to a stop. The video enraged Rusev who appeared to become suspicious of Lana who says nothing happened between herself and English.