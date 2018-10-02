WWE Raw: Undertaker, Kane attack Triple H, Shawn Michaels

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Brothers of Destruction -- The Undertaker and Kane-- battled Triple H and his best friend, Shawn Michaels, on WWE Raw.

The brawl Monday, started when Michaels took to the ring to further support Triple H as the WWE authority figure prepares to do battle with The Undertaker one last time Saturday at Super Show-Down.

Michaels promised that he would be in Triple H's corner for the match and would take out Kane if The Big Red Machine decided to interfere in the bout. Kane and Undertaker then appeared in the ring to attack The Heartbreak Kid before Triple H came to the rescue.

The Brothers of Destruction weathered Triple H's assault and then delivered a double Chokeslam to the duo. The Undertaker would end things with a Tombstone to Triple H before Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, The Shield, consisting of Dean Ambrose, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, were placed in one-on-one matches against their rivals Braun Strowman and Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Ambrose was up first against Strowman after The Lunatic Fringe once again confirmed that he was staying with The Shield, but admitted that Ziggler and McIntyre made good points last week about why he should leave The Hounds of Justice.

Ambrose took the fight to Strowman, but ultimately could not match The Monster Among Men's incredible strength which led to Reigns and Rollins interfering in the match to save their partner.

Reigns fared better against Ziggler, in a battle that was between speed versus power. Despite Ziggler being able to nail Reigns with the Zig Zag, The Big Dog put away Ziggler with a sudden Spear after The Showoff had countered an earlier Spear attempt.

The Rollins and McIntyre bout ended with McIntyre's hand raised in victory after Ziggler ran into the ring to distract Rollins. McIntyre used the moment to hit Rollins with the Claymore for the three count.

A brawl then began between The Shield and McIntyre, Ziggler and Strowman which involved Ambrose using an ax handle to take out his foes. Strowman, Ziggler and McInTyre would soon gain the advantage, however, before continuing to beat down The Shield in the middle of the ring.

The Shield and Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre will collide Saturday at Super Show-Down in a Six Man Tag-Team Match.

Other moments from Raw included Konnor defeating Bobby Roode; The B-Team defeating The Revival before being attacked by AOP; Kevin Owens defeating Bobby Lashley with help from Elias; Bayley defeating Alicia Fox; and Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeating Ruby Riott.

Rousey won the match after locking in her Armbar submission maneuver despite a valiant effort from Riott.