Showtime cancels 'I'm Dying Up Here' after two seasons

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Showtime has declined to order a third season of the Jim Carrey-produced dramedy I'm Dying Up Here.
Deadline.com said low viewership was to blame for the cable network's decision to cancel the show.
Starring Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, R.J. Cyler, Jake Lacy and Andrew Santino, the series took place in the stand-up comedy scene of 1970s Los Angeles.
"I'm very grateful for these last three years. when people ask me about the show, i say "it's a complicated show about complicated people...but it was really fun to make." thanks for watching xox," Angarano tweeted Friday.