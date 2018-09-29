Showtime cancels 'I'm Dying Up Here' after two seasons

Cast member Michael Angarano attends the premiere of the film "Snow Angels" in Los Angeles on February 28, 2008. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Ari Graynor arrives at the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival Party in New York City on April 16, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"I'm Dying Up Here," a Showtime dramedy Jim Carrey produced, has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Showtime has declined to order a third season of the Jim Carrey-produced dramedy I'm Dying Up Here.

Deadline.com said low viewership was to blame for the cable network's decision to cancel the show.

Starring Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, R.J. Cyler, Jake Lacy and Andrew Santino, the series took place in the stand-up comedy scene of 1970s Los Angeles.

"I'm very grateful for these last three years. when people ask me about the show, i say "it's a complicated show about complicated people...but it was really fun to make." thanks for watching xox," Angarano tweeted Friday.