Eva Green, Marton Csokas to star in BBC drama 'The Luminaries'

Eva Green is to star in the BBC adaptation of the novel "The Luminaries." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Penny Dreadful actress Eva Green, Into the Badlands actor Marton Csokas and Robin Hood alum Eve Hewson are to star in the BBC's six-part drama, The Luminaries.

The series based on Eleanor Catton's Man Booker Prize-winning novel is to begin filming in November. The story takes place during the 1860s gold rush in New Zealand.

"Eleanor has written a series of brilliant screenplays. I loved her original novel and it's so exciting that her own screen adaptation reveals yet more exquisite material," Green said in a statement.

"I've had tremendous fun adapting this novel for the screen and feel incredibly lucky to be working with such fantastic people across different art forms," Catton added. "Writing a novel is a solitary business, but writing for the screen is emphatically collaborative, and to see the world of The Luminaries enlarged and enriched in ways that go far beyond the scope of my own imagination has been a humbling and hugely exhilarating experience. I couldn't be happier that the brilliant Claire McCarthy is at the helm, and I can't wait to see this incredible cast bring the story to life."