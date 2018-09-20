Bindi Irwin attends the premiere of "The Nice Guys" on May 10, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, late animal activist Steve Irwin's wife Terri, their daughter Bindi and son Robert. The trio appeared on "Today" and showcased a number of wild animals. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin alongside her family, mother Terri Irwin brother Robert Irwin, appeared on Today Thursday to discuss their new television series titled Crikey! It's the Irwins.

"Crikey is like wow, or golly gosh. It can mean so many amazing things," Bindi said about the meaning of the word crikey which she says was her dad's favorite word.

"This show is absolutely action-packed," she continued about the upcoming Animal Planet series that the family hopes uphold's Steve's legacy. "It's all about continuing on in dad's footsteps she said.

The Irwins also presented a number of wild animals on Today including a kangaroo, a baby ostrich and a Rainbow boa. Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who was also a featured guest on Today, interacted with the animals alongside the anchors of the morning news program.

Crikey! It's the Irwins, is set to premiere on Oct. 28.