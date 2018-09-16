'Poldark' Season 5 filming underway; won't feature time gap

Actress Eleanor Tomlinson, a cast member in "Jack the Giant Slayer," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on February 26, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Filming is underway in England on the fifth and final season of the BBC's romantic drama Poldark.

Unlike the Winston Graham novels on which it is based, the 18th century-set show will not feature a 10-year time jump, however.

Scheduled to premiere in 2019, Season 5 is to include events that take place between the seventh and eighth books in the 12-story series.

"In (the eighth book) The Stranger from the Sea, Winston Graham made many references to developments that happened in the 'gap' years. Much can also be inferred. There are, of course, also historical events and people of the time, both in Cornwall and in London. Series 5 will draw on all of these to follow the lives of the Poldarks, George Warleggan, the Enyses, and the Carnes in this intervening period," screenwriter Debbie Horsfield said in a press release.

The change in narrative has the blessing of Graham's son Andrew, who serves as series consultant on behalf of the Winston Graham Estate. The elder Graham died in 2003 at the age of 95.

"No one can know what my father would have felt about the forthcoming series, let alone what he might have written. However, Debbie Horsfield has demonstrated such an extraordinary affinity with his work and shown such remarkable skill in bringing his Poldark characters to the screen that we know we are in safe hands. Indeed, without her, the estate would not have agreed to series five in this form," Graham said.

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson will once again return as Ross and Demelza Poldark. Co-starring are Jack Farthing, Luke Norris, Gabriella Wilde, Ellise Chappell, Harry Richardson, Tom York and Beatie Edney.

Season 4 has already aired on the BBC in the United Kingdom. It will debut on PBS in the United States on Sept. 30.