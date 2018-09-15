Golden Globes to air on NBC for the next 8 years

Amy Adams arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party following the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 11, 2015. The Globes ceremony is to air on NBC for the next eight years. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards will continue to air on NBC for the next eight years, thanks to a new deal the network signed with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The HFPA is the group that chooses the winners of the prizes.

The gala honoring excellence in film and TV has been broadcast on NBC for the past 23 years.

The next edition of the ceremony is to take place Jan. 6. Nominations are to be announced Dec. 6.

"We look forward to airing the Golden Globe Awards on NBC for the next eight years at least," Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Friday. "We've been the proud home of the Globes since 1996, and over those decades we're honored to have been part of its transformation into Hollywood's most joyous awards ceremony. And this year will be no different."

"The members of the HFPA are delighted to continue our long association with NBC," added Meher Tatna, the HFPA's president. "We are looking forward to celebrating our 24th show together on Jan. 6."