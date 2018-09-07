Kendall Jenner on Hailey Baldwin's engagement: 'Whatever makes them happy'

Hailey Baldwin arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Girls Of The Sun (Les filles du soleil)" at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 12. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Kendall Jenner

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Kendall Jenner supported her friend Hailey Baldwin's engagement to Justin Bieber on The Tonight Show Thursday after she was asked about the couple.

"Whatever makes them happy, I'm happy," Jenner said to host Jimmy Fallon.

"I've been friends with both of them for a long time, so everybody's happy and that makes me happy," the model continued.

Bieber confirmed he was engaged to Baldwin in July. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," the pop star said at the time.

Jenner's Tonight Show appearance also featured the reality television star dancing with Fallon and music legend Paul McCartney.