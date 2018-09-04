WWE Raw: The Shield arrested, Undertaker confronts Michaels

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Shield were unable to stop Braun Strowman once again Monday on Raw as The Monster Among Men continued to surround himself with reinforcements.

Strowman kicked off Raw with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre by his side with the trio declaring themselves to be new dominant faction in the WWE. The Shield soon arrived on the scene followed by acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin who sent everyone out of the locker room in an attempt to stop the two groups from fighting.

After The Shield made it to the ring, they were separated from Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre following a massive brawl. Strowman and his new allies were then able to make it to the backstage area with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in pursuit.

The Shield, backstage, were seen being arrested by police with Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins being tossed into the back of a police van.

Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre would go on to dominate Raw without The Shield present with Ziggler and McIntyre becoming the new Raw Tag Team Champions by defeating The B-Team and Strowman defeating Finn Balor in the main event.

As Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre continued to attack Balor following the match, the police came back into the arena containing a freed Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins. Before The Hounds of Justice made it to the ring however, a large group of superstars led by Kevin Owens, attacked The Shield from behind.

The Shield were then brutalized with Reigns being attacked with steel steps and Rollins being thrown into the side of the police van, shattering a window in the process. Raw ended with Strowman and the others standing tall, admiring what they had done to The Shield.

Also on Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returned to comment on his friend Triple H's upcoming match against The Undertaker at Super Show-Down which takes place Oct. 6 in Melbourne, Australia.

Michaels stood up for his longtime partner and said that he believed Triple H would defeat The Undertaker. Suddenly, The Deadman made a surprise appearance and commented on his long history battling Michaels and Triple H.

The Undertaker reminded Michaels that he ended his career and promised that he would put down Triple H once again.

Other moments from Raw included Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeating The Ascension; Alexa Bliss defeating Natalya; Authors of Pain introducing their new manager Drake Maverick before defeating local competitors Keith Thompson and Jimmy James; Sasha Banks and Bayley defeating Ember Moon and Dana Brooke; Owens attacking Bobby Lashley from behind while he took part in a meditation session with Jinder Mahal; and The Bella Twins returning to action against The Riott Squad.

Nikki and Brie Bella won the match after Nikki delivered the Rack Attack to Liv Morgan for the three count.