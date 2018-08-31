Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Alan Tudyk has signed on to star in DC's upcoming live-action series Doom Patrol that will be coming exclusively to the company's upcoming streaming service, DC Universe.

Tudyk is set to portray Eric Morden, also known as the villainous Mr. Nobody. DC confirmed the casting on Twitter Friday by posting a comic book image of Mr. Nobody.

Mr. Nobody, in DC Comics, gains the ability to drain the sanity out of others after he becomes a living shadow following experiments conducted on him by ex-Nazis.

"Watch your sanity or Mister Nobody might just take it! @AlanTudyk joins #DCUDoomPatrol as the crazed Mister Nobody!" DC said on Twitter.

Doom Patrol, based on the comic book series of the same name, follows a group of eccentric and unlikely superheroes led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder, such as Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, who have each suffered from horrible accidents that have gifted them powers.

Tudyk will be joined by Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Orange is the New Black star Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman and The First Purge star Jovian Wade as Cyborg, who calls the Doom Patrol into action to take on a dangerous mission.

DC Universe is set to launch on Sept. 15 with the services first original program Titans, arriving on Oct. 12. There is no timetable for when Doom Patrol will debut.

DC Universe, in addition to offering original programming such as Young Justice Season 3, Swamp Thing and an animated series based around Harley Quinn, will also feature classic DC animated programs and films, live-action films and digital access to a vast comic book library, among other perks.