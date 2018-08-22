Brendan Fraser joins cast of DC's 'Doom Patrol'

Brendan Fraser is set to be staring in DC's "Doom Patrol." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser has signed on to star in DC's upcoming live-action series Doom Patrol that is coming exclusively to the company's upcoming streaming service, DC Universe.

Fraser is set to portray former race car driver Cliff Steele who after a horrible accident, has his brain enter into a new, artificial body to become Robotman.

Fraser will be seen in be seen in flashback sequences as Steele and will provide the voice for Robotman who Riley Shanahan will portray using a full-body costume.

Doom Patrol, based on the comic book series of the same name, follows a group of eccentric and unlikely superheroes lead by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder, such as Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, who have each suffered from horrible accidents that have gifted them powers.

Fraser will be joined by Orange is the New Black star Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman and The First Purge star Jovian Wade as Cyborg, who calls the Doom Patrol into action to on a dangerous mission.

Doom Patrol is being written by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural), with Carver also executive producing the 13-episode series alongside famed comic book writer Geoff Johns and DC television veteran Greg Berlanti who is behind The CW's slate of superhero dramas including Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, Black Lighting and Legends of Tomorrow.

DC Universe will feature a library of old and original DC content such as new live-action programs such as Titans and Swamp Thing along with animated content such as the highly-anticipated third season of Young Justice and a series based around Harley Quinn.

Fraser has recently starred in a number of television projects such as Audience Network's Condor, FX's Trust and Showtime's The Affair.