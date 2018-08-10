Booyah! Cyborg is coming to DOOM PATROL. Welcome @JoivanWade to the #DCUniverse . Pre-Order now! #DCUDoomPatrol https://t.co/r2ff5rkPcv pic.twitter.com/HRdhUCSdtO

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The First Purge star Joivan Wade has been cast as superhero Cyborg in DC's upcoming live-action series Doom Patrol that is coming exclusively to the company's upcoming streaming service, DC Universe.

DC made the announcement Thursday, noting that Cyborg will be calling the Doom Patrol team into action to take on a dangerous mission that hard's to refuse.

Doom Patrol, based on the comic book series of the same name, follows a group of eccentric and unlikely superheros such as Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane who have each suffered from horrible accidents that have gifted them powers.

Wade joins a cast that already includes Orange is the New Black star Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane and April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman.

Cyborg, a half-human, half-machine who is connected to every computer in the world, was last seen portrayed by Ray Fisher in the big screen version of Justice League. The character has also been featured prominently in the Teen Titans animated series and in Teen Titans Go!

Doom Patrol is being written by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural), with Carver also executive producing the 13-episode series alongside famed comic book writer Geoff Johns and DC television veteran Greg Berlanti who is behind The CW's slate of superhero dramas including Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, Black Lighting and Legends of Tomorrow.

DC Universe will feature a library of old and original DC content such as new live-action programs such as Titans and Swamp Thing along with animated content such as the highly-anticipated third season of Young Justice and a series based around Harley Quinn.