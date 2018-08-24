"Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris (L) with his wife Dr. Rainbow Edwards-Barris. The television producer is developing a reboot of "Bewtiched" for ABC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- ABC has handed out a pilot production commitment to a reboot of classic 1960's sitcom Bewitched from black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

The reboot will be a half-hour comedy based on the original series which followed witch Samantha as she attempts to live a normal life with her mortal husband Darren. The new version will present the leads as an interracial couple with Samantha as black single mother who is married to Darren, a white male who is a slacker.

Samantha, in the reboot, is said to discover that despite being magical, her white husband holds more power in America as a tall, white male with a full head of hair.

Barris wrote the story for the reboot alongside black-ish writer and producer Yamara Taylor. Barris and Taylor will serve as executive producers along with John Davis and John Fox.

The original Bewitched, starring Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York, aired on ABC from 1964-1972. The property received a film adaptation in 2005 starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell.

Barris, who is also behind black-ish spinoff grown-ish on Freeform and upcoming Freeform comedy Besties, recently signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to develop new series exclusively for the streaming service.