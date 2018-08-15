Former "Designing Women" star Annie Potts. Sony Pictures Television is developing a revival of the series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television Studios are developing a revival of sitcom Designing Women.

Original series creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is leading the project, Deadline reported.

The revival has been in development for months with Sony looking for a home for the program, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which ended its seven-season run on CBS in May 1993, followed stars Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Jean Smart and Delta Burke as four women working at an interior design firm. The women were also joined by Meshach Taylor.

Designing Women tackled issues such as women's rights, homophobia and racism, among others. The sitcom was was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards.

The sixth season of the series featured actresses Julia Duffy and Jan Hooks replacing Burke and Smart. Duffy did not return for Season 7 and was then replaced by Judith Ivey.

Carter died in 2007 at the age of 70 and Taylor died at the age of 67 in 2014. Carter, Smart, Potts and Burke had attended a reunion of Designing Women held at the Museum of Television and Radio in Beverly Hills in Oct. 2006.

It is unclear if the Designing Women revival would feature former stars or a brand-new cast.

Designing Women is the latest television revival in development following a string of former programs in development or on the air once again, including CBS' Murphy Brown -- set to return on Sept. 27. Other recent television revivals have included Roseanne, Will & Grace and Full House sequel series Fuller House, among others.