The cast of the "Murphy Brown" revival, left to right, Nik Dodani, Jake McDorman, Faith Ford, Candice Bergen, Grant Shaud, Joe Regalbuto and Tyne Daly. The show will tackle President Donald Trump, #MeToo movement. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- CBS' upcoming revival of Murphy Brown will begin with Donald Trump being elected president and tackle subjects such as the #MeToo movement, creator Diane English announced.

English, along with series star Candice Bergen, discussed some of the plans for the new season of the newsroom sitcom Sunday during a panel at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour.

English noted that the show will pick up on election day on November 8, 2016 which helped inspire her to revive Murphy Brown.

"It wasn't a serious consideration at all," English said. "And then we had an election...Candice and I were kind of reluctant."

English said that the new Murphy Brown will continue to be topical and thought-provoking. The #MeToo episode will be the new season's fourth episode and will be titled #MurphyToo.

"I don't think there's a woman out here that hasn't had some experience with misogyny or misconduct," English said. "It's a powerful movement, and we wanted to do it justice."

Murphy Brown, set to return to CBS on Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET, will star -- in addition to Bergen --original cast members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud and Charles Kimbrough who will be guest-starring throughout the 13-episode season.

Series newcomer Jake McDorman (Limitless), will portray Murphy Brown's grownup son Avery who is the lone liberal voice on a conservative news network. Murphy Brown will be seen hosting a cable news morning show titled Murphy in the Morning as opposed to running news magazine FYI as seen in the original series which ran for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1998.

CBS posted on Twitter Sunday, a video of the cast enjoying their first table read together and their reaction to visiting the show's recreated sets.

"Murphy was so important to all of us, to be back there...we're just grateful," Bergen said at the panel about seeing the rebuilt sets.