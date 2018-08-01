WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair returns, earns title match

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Charlotte Flair returned to action Tuesday on Smackdown Live, earning a title oppoturnity against Smackdown Women's Champion Carmella at SummerSlam in the process.

Flair made her return following an in-ring confrontation between Carmella and Becky Lynch who is also set to face the champ at SummerSlam.

Carmella, whose side-piece James Ellsworth was fired last week, pretended to be sincere while talking with Lynch and even offered to shake The Lass Kicker's hand before Ellsworth's music began playing. It was a trick by Carmella, however, who used the distraction to attack Lynch.

Flair, before Carmella could use a chair against Lynch, quickly ran to the ring to help out her friend and made Carmella retreat. Flair was then given the chance to face Carmella with the stipulation that if The Queen won, the Smackdown Women's Championship Match at SummerSlam would be a Triple Threat between Carmella. Lynch and Flair.

Carmella, in her main event bout against Flair, appeared to be in control during various points and even landed a Superkick that nearly won her the match.

The Princess of Staten Island then attempted to use Flair's own Figure-Eight submission maneuver before Flair quickly reversed it into her own Figure-Eight. Carmella quickly tapped out, giving Flair the title opportunity at SummerSlam. Lynch looked disappointed backstage, watching Flair win and realizing her championship match against Carmella was now a Triple Threat.

Also on Smackdown, Daniel Bryan called out his longtime nemesis The Miz, asking the A-lister for match at SummerSlam to finally settle their differences.

The Miz responded to Bryan through a live video feed from the set of his new reality series, Miz & Mrs. The Miz took part in a war of words with Bryan, stating that The Yes Man's career is over and that he is tired of continuing to make his rival relevant in the WWE, stating that he helped start Bryan's career while mentoring him in NXT.

The Miz ended his rage-filled rant by saying Bryan was a whiner who should let his contract expire. The Miz then played audio of crying babies.

Other moments from Smackdown included Cesaro and Sheamus defeating The Usos to advance to the finals of the SummerSlam Tag Team Tournament; Zelina Vega defeating Lana; Samoa Joe delivering a personal attack on WWE Champion AJ Styles and Randy Orton once again viciously attacking Jeff Hardy, but this time with help from United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura who delivered a Kinshasa to Hardy.