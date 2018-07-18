WWE Smackdown: Bryan crashes The Miz's Team Hell No funeral

July 18 (UPI) -- The Miz held a funeral for tag team Team Hell No Tuesday on Smackdown Live as a way to get under the skin of his most hated rival, Daniel Bryan.

The Miz, dressed in all black, filled the ring with memorabilia from Team Hell No including Kane's signature mask and a photo that featured The Big Red Machine celebrating with Bryan in the ring.

The funeral came after Bryan and Kane failed to defeat The Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

"The truth is, Daniel Bryan's return from injury has been a bust and each and every week he comes out here is another week he's destroying his legacy," The Miz said about his longtime arch-nemesis.

Bryan would eventually enter the ring to confront The Miz, attacking from behind while his entrance music played as a distraction. The A-lister was able to escape, however, with Bryan then choosing to take out the pallbearers who were present with suplexes and his Running Knee.

In the main event, newly crowned United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defended his title against Jeff Hardy who used his rematch clause after losing the title to Nakamura at Extreme Rules.

Hardy, who was given a fighting chance unlike his first bout with Nakamura which started with a low-blow, took the fight to The Artist and even appeared poised to win after he landed the Swanton Bomb.

As Hardy pinned Nakamura, Randy Orton made his return to Smackdown and dragged Hardy out of the ring, effectively ending the bout. The Viper then proceeded to torture Hardy outside the ring as Nakamura looked on.

Orton, at one point, attempted to rip out the piercing in Hardy's ear, painfully stretching out the high-flyers earlobe. WWE officials rushed over to end the beatdown before Orton finished his attack by delivering an elevated DDT from off the announcers table.

Other moments from Smackdown included WWE Champion AJ Styles defeating Andrade 'Cien' Almas; Becky Lynch defeating Mandy Rose; Samoa Joe defeating Tye Dillinger; and Eric Young of SAnitY defeating Kofi Kingston of The New Day.