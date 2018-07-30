July 30 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that Season 5 of its food documentary series Chef's Table is set to arrive on Sept. 28.

The streaming service made the announcement of Twitter Sunday alongside a photo of a freshly prepared entree.

Chef's Table follows culinary stars from around the world crafting innovative dishes and deserts.

Netflix also announced on Sunday, at the Television Critics Association press tour, the development of two new culinary shows, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell and Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell will follow popular Instagram chef Christine McConnell as she creates a number of bizarre and unique food items.

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat will follow chef Samin Nosrat as she travels around the world. The series is based on Nosrat's novel of the same name.