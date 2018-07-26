Netflix: What's coming and going in August 2018

July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Gran Torino and new seasons of Ozark, The Originals, The 100 and The Good Place in August.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Striped
Switched - Netflix Original
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Aug. 2
Emelie
Aug. 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe - Netflix Original
Cocaine Cast - Netflix Original
Dinotrux Supercharged Season 3 - Netflix Original
I Am a Killer - Netflix Original
Like Father - Netflix Original
Marching Orders - Netflix Original
Aug. 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version - Netflix Original
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday) - Netflix Original
On Children - Netflix Original
Aug. 5
Paid in Full
Aug. 9
Perdida - Netflix Original
The Originals Season 5
Aug. 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia - Netflix Original
Afflicted - Netflix Original
All About the Washingtons - Netflix Original
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker - Netflix Original
Insatiable - Netflix Original
La casa de las flores - Netflix Original
Million Pound Menu - Netflix Original
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - Netflix Original
The Package - Netflix Original
The Ponysitters Club - Netflix Original
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7 - Netflix Original
Zion - Netflix Original
Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Aug. 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles Season 2
The Nut Job
Aug. 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100 Season 5
Aug. 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 17
Disenchantment - Netflix Original
Wish I Was Here - Netflix Original
Pinky Malinky - Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free Season 6 - Netflix Original
Stay Here - Netflix Original
The Motive - Netflix Original
To All the Boys I've Loved Before - Netflix Original
Ultraviolet - Netflix Original
Aug. 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2 - Netflix Original
Aug. 21
Year One
Aug. 23
Deadwind - Netflix Original
Follow This - Netflix Original
Great News Season 1
Aug. 24
Ask the StoryBots Season 2 - Netflix Original
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time - Netflix Original
Ghoul - Netflix Original
The After Party - Netflix Original
The Innocents - Netflix Original
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3 - Netflix Original
Young & Hungry Season 5
Aug. 28
The Good Place Season 2
Aug. 29
Inequality for All
Aug. 31
Inside the Criminal Mind - Netflix Original
Ozark Season 2 - Netflix Original
Paradise PD - Netflix Original
The Comedy Lineup Part 2 - Netflix Original
The Laws of Thermodynamics - Netflix Original
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest - Netflix Original
Undercover Law - Netflix Original
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can't Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Aug. 2
10 Rules for Sleeping Around
Aug. 5
13 Assassins
Aug. 6
Welcome to Me
Aug. 10
St. Vincent
Aug. 12
For a Good Time, Call...
Aug. 13
Help, I've Shrunk the Family
Aug. 16
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends Season 2
Transformers Prime Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots Seasons 2-4
Aug. 23
Sausage Party
Aug. 25
The Road