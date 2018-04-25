WWE Smackdown: Big Cass crashes Miz TV, Flair gets revenge

April 25 (UPI) -- Big Cass crashed The Miz's Miz TV segment Tuesday on Smackdown Live, robbing fans of their chance to see the A-Lister meet Daniel Bryan face-to-face for the first time in years.

The Miz, a longtime rival of Bryan who has taunted the former Smackdown general manager for years by stealing his in-ring moves, made his blue-brand debut awaiting for Bryan's arrival before he was greeted by Big Cass.

The seven-footer proceeded to be The Miz's guest on Miz TV and explained that Bryan took the spotlight away from his return to the ring from injury and he wasn't going to let anyone overshadow him ever again.

Bryan was seen backstage on the floor hurt and being attended to by WWE personnel, showing that Big Cass had attacked him in order to appear on Miz TV. Bryan later confirmed that he was blindsided by Big Cass and vowed to defeat him in a one-on-one match at Backlash on May 6.

Also on Smackdown, Women's Champion Carmella and Charlotte Flair held a contract signing for their title match at Backlash.

Carmella, who had previously cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Flair to become champion, kept gloating about her victory throughout the proceedings and danced with her title belt as a way to mock Flair.

Flair, after signing the contract, lost her temper and went on the attack, flipping a table onto Carmella before she exited the ring.

Other moments from Smackdown included Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeating Asuka and Becky Lynch; Jimmy Uso defeating Rowan; Shelton Benjamin defeating Randy Orton due to being distracted by Jinder Mahal's henchman Sunil Singh; and Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and Aiden English defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Styles was able to finally get his hands on Nakamura following the match, however, The King of Strong Style once again delivered a blow below the belt to The Phenomenal One. Nakamura then struck Anderson with a Kinshasa due to Anderson jumping in front of Styles to protect him.