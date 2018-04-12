Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon play Mad Lib Theater on 'Tonight Show'

April 12 (UPI) -- Kerry Washington teamed up with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show for a round of Mad Lib Theater using words and phrases the actress came up with herself.

Washington, who was on the show Wednesday to promote the upcoming series finale of Scandal, chose words and phrases such as "going to the dentist," "smelly frogs" and "ladies of the night" among others to fill out a Mad Libs game that would later be transformed into a scene about a parent-teacher conference.

"Your son is getting a Q in math and a D in going to the dentist. And for show and tell, he brought in seven billion smelly frogs," the actress said, portraying a teacher named Ms. Fluffy Girl, while Fallon played a concerned parent.

"I want you to read with him at least 19 years every night," Washington told Fallon. "I actually just bought him the book, Harry Potter and The Ladies of the Night," Fallon replied.

The skit ended with the pair singing, "The lily pads on the bus go round and round, round and round, all through the Olive Garden."

Washington, when asked about the series finale of Scandal, said the series will be "going out strong."

"You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll scream, you'll be happy, you'll be sad," she said. "It's a bit of a roller coaster."