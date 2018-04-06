'Big Little Lies': Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon post Meryl Streep photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman has released the first on-set photo of Meryl Streep from Season 2 of HBO drama, Big Little Lies.

"First day on the set with Meryl and "my" darling boys! #BigLittleLies," Kidman said alongside the image Thursday which features her character Celeste Wright sitting down with her twin boys Josh and Max Wright (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) with her mother-in-law Mary Louise Wright played by Streep.

Fellow Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon also shared the image along with HBO. "Can't wait for y'all to see what we have in store!" Witherspoon said on Instagram.

"Family is everything," said HBO on Twitter.

Newcomers Crystal Fox (The Have and the Have Nots) and Mo McRae (Empire) will be joining Streep in the series. Fox will be portraying a series regular character named Elizabeth Howard and McRae will play recurring character Michael Perkins.

Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Kathryn Newton, Robin Weigert, Merrin Dungey and Sarah Sokolovicwill all be reprising their roles. HBO has not announced a premiere date for Season 2.