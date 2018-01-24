Meryl Streep joins Season 2 of 'Big Little Lies'

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Meryl Streep has joined the female-powered ensemble of Big Little Lies for Season 2.

"Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2. Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!!" co-star and producer Reese Witherspoon tweeted Wednesday, along with a photo of her with Streep.

Also starring Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, Season 1 of HBO's mystery dramedy cleaned up at the recent Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards ceremonies.

It is unclear who Streep will play in Season 2. She was nominated for an Oscar this week for her work in the film The Post.