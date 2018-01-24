Home / Entertainment News / TV

Meryl Streep joins Season 2 of 'Big Little Lies'

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 24, 2018 at 6:28 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Meryl Streep has joined the female-powered ensemble of Big Little Lies for Season 2.

"Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2. Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!!" co-star and producer Reese Witherspoon tweeted Wednesday, along with a photo of her with Streep.

Also starring Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, Season 1 of HBO's mystery dramedy cleaned up at the recent Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards ceremonies.

It is unclear who Streep will play in Season 2. She was nominated for an Oscar this week for her work in the film The Post.

Trending Stories
Elton John announces 300-date farewell tour Elton John announces 300-date farewell tour
Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Neil Diamond, Ed Helms Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Neil Diamond, Ed Helms
Josiah Duggar 'officially courting' Lauren Swanson Josiah Duggar 'officially courting' Lauren Swanson
Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2018 Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2018
'Storm Chasers' star Joel Taylor dead at 38
Loading...