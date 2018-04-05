Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu talks 'Drag Race'

April 5 (UPI) -- With the Olympic Winter Games and world championships behind her, U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu has a little more time for one of her favorite reality shows: RuPaul's Drag Race.

Nagasu, who is on a national tour with Stars on Ice, told UPI in a recent interview about her impressions of the new season -- which continues Thursday -- and some of her favorite queens.

"Monet X Change -- I think she's going to be my favorite because I love her personality," Nagasu said of the Season 10 contestants. Monet X Change won the first episode's mini challenge and was a member of the winning team in Episode 2. "I liked Vanessa Vanjie, but like, shock elimination! I thought her personality was going to keep her on the show."

In the first episode, the two lowest-ranked queens to "lip-sync for their lives," were Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams. Karbdashian-Williams was chosen to stay, while Mateo was sent home.

"Kalorie looked a hot mess, but then as soon as she pulled those dollar bills out of her boobs, I was like, get it girl!

"I wanted to tell Vanessa to grab the Barbies and throw them at Kalorie!" Nagasu joked, referring to Mateo's runway dress made out of Barbie dolls. "Hopefully, she'll be the returning queen."

When it comes to the veteran queens outside the new season, Nagasu's favorites range from Alyssa Edwards, who joined in the second episode of the new season to choreograph, to Bianca Del Rio, the Season 6 winner.

"My favorite is by far, Bianca Del Rio. I felt like I could really relate to her because I hate people, too," Nagasu laughed. "It was so nice to see someone that was so confident that they would help the other queens.

"I think Season 5 was probably the best season."

Nagasu is touring with Stars On Ice through May. RuPaul's Drag Race airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on VH1.