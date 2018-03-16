RuPaul Andre Charles gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

March 16 (UPI) -- Entertainer and author RuPaul Andre Charles was honored Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Charles' husband Georges LeBar and Grace & Frankie actress Jane Fonda were on hand for the occasion, which Charles described as "absolutely the most important moment in my professional career."

"I am overcome with so much emotion right now," the iconic drag performer told attendees at the event, adding that when he was a little boy, his family would travel from their San Diego home and bring him to Los Angeles "so I could look at all the stars' and I could dream that, one day, I could be one of the stars on Hollywood Boulevard. In fact, it was a dream that I wasn't sure how I would achieve it, but I had so much support from my family and from my faith in a benevolent universe and that is what has brought me here today. I love all of you and I wish for each and every person within the sound of my voice that your dreams can come true as mine have."

Charles, 57, is the host of the reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race, which will kick off its 10th season on March 22. It has already been renewed for Season 11.

Charles' acting credits include Crooklyn, The Brady Bunch Movie, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, But I'm a Cheerleader, Hurricane Bianca, Broad City and Girlboss.