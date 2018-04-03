WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker

April 3 (UPI) -- Stephanie McMahon got her revenge on Ronda Rousey Monday on Raw as the two heated rivals came face to face before their match at WrestleMania.

McMahon and her husband Triple H sat across from Rousey and her partner, Raw general manager Kurt Angle, to kick-off the show with a special sit-down interview before the big event.

McMahon made sure to mention during the proceedings that as commissioner of Raw and as one of the higher-ups in WWE, that she is in charge. "Kurt works for me, you work for me. I ask the questions. So who the hell do you think you are?" McMahon asked Rousey.

A final stand off between the two teams took place for the cameras after Rousey promised once again to rip McMahon's arm off. As McMahon extended her hand for a handshake, the former UFC champion starred her boss down coldly until Triple H suddenly struck Angle in the back of the head with a microphone.

Rousey quickly grabbed Triple H by the throat but then McMahon came from behind and body slammed Rousey through the table. The moment was reminiscent of when Rousey put Triple H through a table during her WWE contract signing in February.

McMahon and Triple H are set to take on Rousey and Angle at WrestleMania on Sunday in a Tag Team Match.

Also on Raw, John Cena attempted one last time to summon The Undertaker to hear a response from The Deadman about his WrestleMania challenge.

Cena got the live-audience into a cheering frenzy thinking it might spur The Undertaker to appear, but, the WrestleMania legend continued to ignore Cena's pleas. "Silence means no," Cena said at The Undertaker's lack of response.

Cena, before leaving, issued one last insult towards The Undertaker. "It's obvious that you left your hat in the ring, but its clear to everybody here that you left your balls at home," he said in reference to The Undertaker placing his hat in the middle of the ring after he lost to Roman Reigns at last year's WrestleMania.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar closed out the show with his advocate Paul Heyman who said he was giving a spoiler when he said that his client would conquer and victimize Reigns during their championship match on Sunday.

Heyman also said that himself and Lesnar had no interest in staying in WWE if his client he loses his championship to Reigns.

The Big Dog eventually arrived on the scene and was allowed entrance to the ring by a blockade formed by the Raw locker room after Reigns asked if they really wanted to protect a part-time competitor like Lesnar.

Reigns got the better of Lesnar inside the ring and delivered five Superman punches which took out The Beast momentarily. Lesnar then recovered while Reigns was celebrating and delivered an F-5 as Raw went off the air.

Other moments from Raw included Bayley defeating Sonya Deville; Seth Rollins defeating Finn Balor; Braun Strowman dressing up as Brains Strowman who he said was his WrestleMania tag team partner to confront Cesaro and Sheamus; Woken Matt Hardy defeating Goldust; Elias defeating Heath Slater; and Asuka and Dana Brooke defeating Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.