WWE Raw: Lesnar decimates Reigns, Hardy 'deletes' Wyatt

March 20 (UPI) -- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returned Monday on Raw and took advantage of a vulnerable Roman Reigns who was placed into handcuffs by police.

Reigns was arrested to kick to off the show as he was still suspended by Vince McMahon following his comments last week about how Lesnar rarely appears on WWE television.

Reigns, unable to fight back, was brutally attacked by the champion as he used a chair repeatedly and sent The Big Dog to Suplex City. After Lesnar delivered an F-5 and medical staff placed Reigns onto a stretcher, The Beast returned and tossed the stretcher onto the ground.

Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship against Reigns at WrestleMania on April 8.

Also on Raw, Cena demanded an answer from The Undertaker after he challenged The Deadman to a match a WrestleMania.

Cena explained that the living legend has yet to respond with a yes or a no and called the silence cowardly and disrespectful to himself and to the fans.

Kane, The Undertaker's brother, then appeared with Cena assuming that he would receive word about Undertaker's response from The Big Red Machine. Kane, however, remained silent and instead delivered a Chokeslam to the 16-time champion. A match between Cena and Kane has been set for next week on Raw.

The main event of the night was the bizarre Ultimate Deletion match between rivals Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt that took place on The Hardy Compound.

The cinematic confrontation involved Hardy using his drone Vanguard 1 to attack Wyatt with fireworks before the pair battled through The Dilapidated City, a recreation of The Wyatt Family Compound that brought back memories to the The Eater of Worlds.

Wyatt, following a chase through a graveyard in The Land of Obsolete Men, gained control of the match after he stopped Hardy from running over him with a lawnmower inside The Dome of Deletion. Wyatt was thrown off his game upon entering The Lake of Reincarnation where Hardy's assistant Senor Benjamin and brother Jeff Hardy distracted him.

Hardy would then deliver a Twist of Fate and pin Wyatt for the three count alongside a referee who was present on-site. The Woken One then sent Wyatt into The Lake of Reincarnation which he never emerged from. Senor Benjamin would later proclaim that Wyatt's body had vanished, causing Hardy to proclaim that his opponent had been deleted.

Other moments from Raw included Asuka defeating Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss via count-out; Braun Strowman defeating Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro and announcing that he will have a tag team partner at WrestleMania; The Revival defeating Titus Worldwide; Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeating Sasha Banks and Bayley; and The Balor Club defeating Intercontinental Champion The Miz and his Miztourage.