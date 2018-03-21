WWE Smackdown: Daniel Bryan is cleared to wrestle

March 21 (UPI) -- Smackdown Live general manager Daniel Bryan shocked the sports entertainment world Tuesday when he announced that he has been medically cleared to physically compete once again inside a WWE ring.

Bryan opened Smackdown Live Tuesday to discuss his journey from announcing his retirement from in-ring action in Feb. 2016 to now being able to promise fans that he will again step into the squared circle as a Superstar.

"I decided to fight. Fight for your dreams. And if you fight for your dreams, your dreams will fight for you," the former WWE Champion said.

Bryan also thanked his wife Brie Bella, WWE and his fans.

Bryan would return to close out Smackdown Live as he confronted Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn about their vicious attack on commissioner Shane McMahon last week.

Owens and Zayn, who preferred Bryan in charge of the blue brand over McMahon, congratulated the general manager on being cleared to wrestle and mentioned how their assault of McMahon was a gift.

Bryan, upset with their actions, mentioned how the duo showed a lack of remorse and proceeded to fire Owens and Zayn despite their notable talent. After shaking hands with Bryan, Owens' temper got the best of him and he struck The Yes! Man leading to a two-on-one assault.

Bryan fought back, however, against Owens and Zayn and delivered a number of his signature Yes! Kicks and running dropkicks for the first time in years as the crowd chanted "Yes!" in unison. Owens and Zayn would later gain control of the situation as the numbers gain was too much for Bryan to handle.

The attack concluded with Owens delivering a devastating Powerbomb outside the ring to Bryan on the apron. Medical personnel then rushed to the scene and placed Bryan onto a stretcher.

Also on Smackdown Live, Women's Champion Charlotte Flair faced off against Natalya who is preparing to head to WrestleMania where she will defend her title against the undefeated Asuka.

The highly competitive bout ended after both Superstars were laid out following a Superplex from Natalya. Then Carmella rushed to the ring to try and cash in her Money in the Bank contract which guarantees her a championship match at any time, even in the middle of another bout.

Flair then composed herself and stopped Carmella in her tracks before the Money in the Bank contract could be officially cashed in. This gave Natalya the opening to pin Flair for the surprise victory.

Other moments from Smackdown Live included Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Rusev; Baron Corbin defeating Tye Dillinger; Harper of The Bludgeon Brothers defeating Smackdown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso of The Usos; United States Champion Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal having a war of words; and Becky Lynch and Naomi defeating Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan of the Riott Squad.