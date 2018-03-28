'Teen Mom OG' star Ryan Edwards arrested after pregnancy news

Home / Entertainment News / TV

By Annie Martin  |  March 28, 2018 at 1:07 PM
March 28 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was arrested Tuesday following news his wife is pregnant.

The 30-year-old television personality was at home in Tennessee when police executed a warrant for a probation violation, according to TMZ. Edwards is on probation for a previous charge of possessing heroin.

RadarOnline reported Edwards was held on $5,000 bond and released Tuesday evening.

"He was held on $5,000 bond," a Hamilton County Jail rep said. "He was bonded out at 10:15 p.m."

Edwards' arrest came one day after a preview for Teen Mom OG showed he's expecting with wife Mackenzie Standifer. Edwards already shares 9-year-old son Bentley with ex-fiancé Maci Bookout, while Standifer is mom to 4-year-old son Hudson.

Standifer said in an interview with E! News published Tuesday that Edwards is "so excited" to become a dad of two.

"It was one of those 'let's try for two months and see what happens,'" she said. "We tried for two months and nothing happened. And then literally the next month we got pregnant."

Edwards and Bookout ended their engagement in 2010. Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, slammed Edwards and Standifer as "jobless" in a tweet last week following a new episode of Teen Mom OG.

