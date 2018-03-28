Gwen Stefani and her kids spend spring break in Oklahoma

March 28 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani and her kids are spending their spring break from school in Oklahoma.

The 48-year-old singer enjoyed time with her three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma and 4-year-old Apollo, and extended family this week in boyfriend Blake Shelton's home state.

Stefani shared photos Tuesday on Instagram from an outing with Kingston in the woods. The pair both wore outdoor clothing, with Stefani in a green and leopard print jacket and Kingston in a camouflage coat.

#Stefani #oklahoma #springbreak gx," the star captioned a selfie.

#Stefani #oklahoma #springbreak gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 27, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

"#growingup gx," she added to a picture of Kingston.

#growingup ❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 27, 2018 at 2:18pm PDT

The snapshots were similar to a photo Stefani had shared of her niece and goddaughter, Stella Stefani, on Monday.

"Stella Stefani #springbreak2018 #goddaughter gx #oklahoma," she wrote.

Stefani and her sons have spent plenty of time at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Okla., since she started dating the country star in 2015. She said in November that the ranch inspired a song on her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

"It's this fenced-in, high fence, with all kinds of exotic animals. I mean herds, acres," the singer said of the property on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Like a nerd, as the wildebeest were passing by ... I was running and I was like, 'Ooh, maybe I'll just try singing something, maybe something will come,' and the whole chorus to the song 'Christmas Eve' came," she recalled.