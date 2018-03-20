Maci Bookout's husband slams Ryan Edwards as 'jobless'

March 20 (UPI) -- Maci Bookout's husband is voicing his scorn for the star's ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards.

Taylor McKinney, 28, dissed Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, Monday on Twitter following a new episode of the MTV series Teen Mom OG.

The episode showed Standifer decide to return to school and try for a child with Edwards. McKinney spoke out after a fan tweeted, "Lol at Mackenzie wondering if Maci has moved on from the past and claiming Ryan left her."

"Well when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his [expletive] wiped, what do you [expect] the dinner convos to be?" McKinney responded.

"They should thank Maci for paying their 'nursing school'....but that's none of my business," he added.

Bookout and Edwards, who share 8-year-old son Bentley, ended their engagement in 2010. Bookout and McKinney married in 2016, and share 2-year-old daughter Jayde and 21-month-old son Maverick.

Edwards and Standifer married for the second time in November. Standifer, who shares son Hudson with her ex-partner, said in an Instagram post in January that she had started tracking her menstrual cycle in potential preparation for "Baby #3."