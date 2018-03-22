James Corden says he stole a candle from Mariah Carey on 'Spill Your Guts'

March 22 (UPI) -- Late Late Show host James Corden said he stole a candle from Mariah Carey's home Wednesday during a round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts alongside Drew Barrymore and John Boyega.

The game involved the trio asking each other personal questions that, if not answered honestly, would result in them having to eat disgusting food such as a turkey testicles or a thousand-year-old egg.

"I once stole a candle from Mariah Carey's house. I'll tell you why, though! These candles, they say 'Mariah Carey' and there's a butterfly on them," the comedian began after being asked by Boyega if he had ever stolen anything.

"We'd gone to film this Christmas Carpool Karaoke. I went to go to her house and we were going to film it from there. We were supposed to film at 3 and I was told get there at 4 and they'll probably be ready. I waited in her living room until about 6:30 just on my own, and I thought, well, I'm going to take this candle just for my time," he continued. "I still have it today."

Boyega during the game was forced to eat a giant water scorpion after he wouldn't answer how much money he made on Star Wars films The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. He dodged having to eat jellyfish when he was asked about the last time he got so drunk he threw up because he doesn't drink.

Barrymore, meanwhile, drank bird saliva after refusing to rank her recent talk show appearances from best to worst between The Late Show, The Tonight Show and Ellen, but avoided having to eat the turkey testicle when she ranked three of her previous co-stars from most to least talented between Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Barrymore ranked Sandler first followed by Grant and then Gyllenhaal after only mentioning Gyllenhaal's name.

"When I run into him next time, I'll be like, dude, it was selling you down the river or eating turkey's balls," Barrymore said of her Donnie Darko co-star." I'm sorry, Jake, it was the turkey testicles!"

Corden would go on to eat the turkey testicle after he wouldn't answer who has been the worse behaved guest on his show.