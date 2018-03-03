Maya Thurman-Hawke to co-star in 'Stranger Things' Season 3

March 3 (UPI) -- Maya Thurman-Hawke, the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and her ex-husband, actor Ethan Hawke, has joined the Season 3 cast of Netflix's Stranger Things.

She will play Robin, "an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful," a news release said.

"Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life... and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins."

Thurman-Hawke also recently starred in the BBC's adaptation of Little Women, which will air on PBS in the United States in May.

Priah Ferguson, an Atlanta alum who first appeared as Lucas' little sister Erica in Season 2 of Stranger Things, has been made a recurring player in Season 3 of the supernatural series, which is set in 1980s Indiana.

"No longer content with sitting on the sidelines, Erica finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat," press notes said.