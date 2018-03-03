Alec Baldwin to host Sunday chat program on ABC

March 3 (UPI) -- ABC says it plans to air a sneak peek at its new talk show Sundays with Alec Baldwin after this weekend's Oscars ceremony.

Eight additional episodes of the hour-long program are slated to air later this year. The show will feature one-on-one conversations between Baldwin and well-known figures from American pop culture.

The Oscars Sunday edition of the series will be broadcast Sunday at 11:35 p.m. EST.

"I'm excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field," Baldwin said in a statement. "I've enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera."

"Alec's intellect, wit and wealth of life experience afford him a voice and perspective we haven't seen before in this format," added Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. "When we shot the pilot, we knew immediately we had something special that we couldn't wait to share. We are excited to be working on a series that showcases Alec as one of today's most compelling conversationalists and highlights the type of intimate discussions that he has captured on his podcast for years."

Baldwin's credits include Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, The Departed and Beetlejuice.