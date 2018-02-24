Andrew Lincoln dedicates 'Havana' parody to departing 'Walking Dead' co-star

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln paid tribute to Chandler Riggs, the actor who plays his character Rick's dying son Carl, with a song parody on Twitter.

"There's no better way to say goodbye to Carl than with this beautiful serenade by Andrew Lincoln #TheWalkingDead," the show's Twitter feed teased on Saturday morning.

Lincoln, who is dressed in a cardigan, beanie and scarf, is seen at a keyboard singing a sendup of Camila Cabello's hit "Havana."

The actor's version of the song starts off with: "Chandler, ooh, la, la. Half of my heart is in Chandler, ooh, la, la. He came from east or west Atlanta, ooh, la, la. You know I love you so much, Chandler, ooh, la, la. God, I hate those frickin' zombies. They keep eating all of my friends and family."

It ends with Lincoln telling Riggs, "You know I can't begin to say how much I miss you."

Carl revealed to Rick in the drama's mid-season finale that he had been fatally bitten in the side by a walker. The second half of the show's eighth season will begin on AMC Sunday night.