'Bosch' renewed for Season 5 on Amazon

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime has renewed its Los Angeles cop drama Bosch for a fifth season.

Executive producers Eric Overmyer and Daniel Pyne will serve as co-showrunners for Season 5.

Starring Titus Welliver as the titular detective, the small-screen adaptation of Michael Connelly's best-selling novels also features Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz and Lance Reddick.

Ten episodes of Season 4 will be available for streaming April 13. This season will focus on the case of a prominent attorney who is murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the Los Angeles Police Department.

"As Amazon Prime Video's longest-running one-hour series, Bosch has long been a cornerstone of our scripted programming, and Prime members consistently clamor for more," said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series at Amazon Studios. "We are excited to give them another season with Harry Bosch, Jerry Edgar, Grace Billets and the rest of the diverse characters that make up the Bosch universe."

"I could not be prouder of the show we are making. Bosch is entertaining and relevant to our world today," added Connelly. "On top of that, we have a fantastic writing staff and the cast and crew are the best. We feel we are just hitting our stride. Season 4 is based on Angels Flight and I don't think we could have chosen a more timely story to tell."